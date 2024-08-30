Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
On Wednesday, the Celtics and Lonnie Walker IV agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal. A player of that caliber entering training camp on an arrangement that has him fighting for a standard contract speaks to the current collective bargaining agreement going too far in how punitive it is.
Like Kelly Oubre latching on with the 76ers late last offseason and Walker joining the reigning NBA champions on an Exhibit 10 deal as this summer winds down, adding impactful players who would've already found a team under the previous CBA as training camp nears will remain the norm under the new one.
After several double-digit scoring performances off the Lakers' bench in the 2023 playoffs, helping the purple and gold reach the Western Conference Finals, Walker joined the Nets for the 2023-24 campaign.
In Brooklyn, the 25-year-old guard averaged 9.7 points and converted on 38.4 percent of the 4.7 threes he hoisted in 17.4 minutes of playing time across 58 games.
The former first-round pick of the Spurs, who selected Walker 18th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, was at his best against Boston last season. He shot 57.1 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 7/13 long-range attempts.
He also had the top defensive rating of anyone on the Nets who logged at least 10.5 minutes in contests against the Celtics last season. Furthermore, for his career, the six-year veteran is nearly a 59 percent shooter vs. Boston, his best conversion rate against any opponent.
Now working to earn a roster spot with them, he's "ready to earn his keep" with the Celtics, according to Jeff Garcia of Locked On Spurs and KENS 5, who spoke with Walker's camp.
Boston is already spending $196.6 million in player salaries, $7.6 million over the second apron, and has satisfied the league minimum of having 14 players signed to standard contracts. The Celtics can give Walker a bonus if he is waived after training camp and plays for their G League affiliate in Maine.
But if the defending champions opt to fill their 15th roster spot, it's most likely to add the former Miami Hurricanes star. The preseason also represents a chance for Walker to showcase himself and earn more of a role than he'd have with Boston's "Stay Ready Group, aka its extended rotation.
