Lonnie Walker IV Shares Brad Stevens' Message & Outlook on Exhibit 10 Deal
While Lonnie Walker IV joined the Celtics on an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning he enters training camp fighting to earn a standard contract and Boston's last open roster spot, at media day, Brad Stevens noted how eager the former first-round pick is about his opportunity.
"He's very excited to be here," stated the Celtics' president of basketball operations. "His relationship with Derrick (White), he's worked out with Jrue (Holiday) in previous summers, and I think there was an eagerness to be around those guys and try a new situation. We'll see how he fits, and it plays itself out like it does with the 21 other players on the roster."
Walker's familiarity with Boston's backcourt is helping him acclimate to his new environment.
"We've got JB, you got JT, you got KP, you got a plethora of great offensive players, so how can you implement yourself as far as rebounding, defensive tenacity, being tenacious on the defensive side, so I'm really just trying my best to mimic how Jrue and Derrick play the game," he voiced after the team's first training camp practice.
While the reigning champions are just getting started, returning early in preparation for a two-tilt mini-series against the Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6, the six-year veteran's already labeling this "One of my favorite training camps I've been to."
It's a reflection of how Walker's focused on what's in front of him, not what could have been this summer. On a Celtics team that places a premium on protecting and enhancing the chemistry and work environment they've cultivated, genuinely having that attitude and approach is mandatory for the former Miami Hurricanes star to stick around.
"Honestly, going into the offseason, I was hopeful that there was a possibility of getting a guaranteed contract or something of that nature. I feel like I have earned that," Walker told Boston Celtics on SI.
"It's never on your time. It's on God's time. So, for the most part, I didn't have an expectation. I leave it all up to God. I'm gonna work my tail off on the court every single day, consistently, and however the chips may fall, the chips fall.
"But for the most part, I'm not too worried about the things that I can't control. I can control being on the court, being the best of my capability, and being my best self for my teammates. Sooner or later, the opportunity has to meet the preparation."
And while another team may bring Walker on board if Boston's $196.6 million payroll and the franchise being $7.6 million over the second apron gets in the way of him making its opening-night roster, the six-foot-four guard also shared that he has no qualms with spending time with the Celtics' G League affiliate in Maine.
"I've got to earn it," expressed Walker. "Being on an E10, it's not guaranteed. I'm not coming here with the mindset that 'Ok, I'm on an E10, and afterwards I'm gonna get gifted a guaranteed contract.' I really have to -- each and every day, put it all out on the court. (Be the) first one in the gym, hopefully, the last one out. Come back later on (and) shoot, and mentally be prepared for the outcome.
"He (Stevens) also mentioned that there's a possibility that I might spend some time in the G League with Maine, and honestly, I'm perfectly fine with that. As a man, you've got to take it on the chin; you've got to continue to work; you've got to continue to be prepared and just be ready. I think I'm mentally prepared for almost any outcome that may pop up."
