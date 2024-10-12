Lonnie Walker Sends Inspirational Message on Sacrifice
Lonnie Walker has not been taking anything for granted since joining the Celtics. On his contract, it's possible he may not be on their opening night roster, which is why his mindset has been about putting the necessary work in to play for the Celtics.
Walker took to his Instagram story to express his desire to prove himself to the Celtics. Whether he makes the team or not, one thing is clear in Walker's case - he's giving it his all.
"Sacrificing it all I promise. First one in the gym. One of the last ones out. Extra work at night. It will all work out in the long run. This the most locked in I ever been.....you'll see. The best is yet to come and when it all comes aligned I'm never coming back again," Walker wrote, which CelticsBlog's Noa Dalzell aggregated.
Walker continued, writing, "Manifesting everything. And never skipping no steps. The work will show," as he concluded with a rose emoji.
He did not stop there. He even went as far as saying that he's grateful for where he stands right now as an NBA player.
"Truthfully I'm so happy I'm getting to experience this. Rock bottom (on the aspect of basketball at least), my back up against the wall. It's humbling. I'm starving and it's truly showing me how bad I ACTUALLY want it. And will i be disciplined and consistent. Am I willing to let go of all my vices and sacrifice everything I have, to get to where I want too. I'm so grateful and thankful. That I'm learning so much and learning more so about myself and what I'm made out of. This is a testament to myself. It's honestly showing me. I'm right there!!!! This is the final boss to everything I want and that battle is within myself. I'm so close to achieving what I wanted in this league. I know it's gonna happen. As man remember, kings can't look down. We can't let that crown hit the floor... see yall at the top. And respectfully, it's never on your timing but gods timing. If things don't pan out how I want it. As a man I can be happy with the outcome because I have it my all!"
Walker could take the Celtics' very last roster spot, but that might not be right away. Whether he is or not, he's ready for the challenge. Walker could conceivably be in the Celtics' rotation, and if he works out, he could make the rich get richer.
Regardless of how things turn out, Walker will not go down without a fight, and that's exactly the kind of the player the Celtics would want around.