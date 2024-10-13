Celtics Centers Headline Takeaways as Boston Beats 76ers by 50 in TD Garden Return
On Saturday night, the Celtics returned to TD Garden for the first time since knocking off the Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure Banner 18.
With the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back, most of their veterans got the evening off. However, that also gave former Celtic and fan favorite Guerschon Yabusele a chance to start in his TD Garden return.
More on Yabusele and what and who stood out in Saturday's matchup in a deep dive into Boston's 139-89 win.
1. The Celtics manufactured points in the paint at will in Saturday's exhibition game. They did so by maintaining an up-tempo operation, keeping the floor well-spaced, and utilizing effective ball movement, screening, and well-timed cuts to produce points at the basket.
Boston generated ten points in the paint by the 7:30 mark in the first frame. By the period's end, they built a 24-12 advantage in that category, helping the hosts take a 40-18 lead into the second quarter. By halftime, their approach resulted in a 36-26 edge in paint points, an essential part of their 71-48 lead at intermission.
Before emptying the bench for the final 12 minutes, Boston accumulated a 48-32 advantage in points in the paint.
2. Luke Kornet shined in Saturday's preseason rivalry clash. The seven-year veteran again started for Al Horford. It's a regular-season possibility Joe Mazzulla recently addressed, specifically, whether it could continue when Horford's in the lineup.
Saturday, Kornet was often the beneficiary of the Celtics' offensive approach outlined in the top takeaway. Boston repeatedly found him rolling to the rim or open by the basket.
The seven-foot-two center entered halftime with a game-high 15 points. Kornet's five offensive rebounds were also the most in the matchup. He grabbed seven boards in total in the opening 24 minutes.
Kornet's night ended in the third quarter. He finished with 15 points on 7/10 shooting, reflecting where his shots came from, and he corralled eight rebounds.
3. In Guerschon Yabusele's TD Garden return, he followed up an airball from beyond the arc by burying back-to-back threes for six of his eight points.
Nick Nurse admitted pregame that the center position, where he started on Saturday, was not the best spot for him. However, eager to maximize his second chance on basketball's highest level and showcase the changes in his game since he left, Yabusele's three-point shooting and defensive versatility highlighted the benefits he could add to the Sixers' rotation.
4. In a promising development one should expect to carry over into the regular season, Xavier Tillman Sr. let threes fly without hesitation and repeatedly knocked them down on Saturday.
The four-year veteran is an integral part of Boston's big man rotation as Kristaps Porzingis rehabs from surgery this summer after suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Boston's 105-98 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Porzingis is targeting a December return.
After joining the Celtics at the trade deadline last season, Tillman attempted 29 threes. His corner triple in Game 3 of the Finals, helping Boston seize a commanding 3-0 series lead against Dallas, was his lone playoff attempt from beyond the arc.
Expect Tillman to add to his value in the upcoming campaign by showcasing the work he's putting in to become more of a long-range threat, just as he did while making each of the three threes he hoisted on Saturday. He's now 6/8 from behind the arc this preseason.
