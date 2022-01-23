Skip to main content
Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith Upgraded to Available for Celtics vs. Wizards

At 23-24, the Celtics, who are 10th in the East, aim to get back to .500 when they face the Wizards in the nation's capital on Sunday. Tip-off is at 3:30 EST.

After being listed as probable yesterday, Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith are available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, per the Celtics.

When Ime Udoka spoke with the media before Friday's tilt vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, he said the Celtics are hopeful to have Smart in the lineup for Sunday's matchup.

Smart's been out since sustaining a right thigh contusion during last Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers when he took a knee to the afflicted area from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen from the All-Star big man.

Three days later, Smart's thigh contusion no longer was mentioned on Boston's injury report, but in its place was the announcement he'd entered health and safety protocols. Now, his stamina and conditioning are back at the levels necessary for him to return to the hardwood.

As for Nesmith, in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on MLK Day, he sprained his right ankle when it rolled as he landed after going up for a rebound.

The energy and intensity he provided off the bench that game earned him 19 minutes of playing time, in which he scored five points, grabbed six rebounds, and earned a plus-minus rating of +16.

He tested his ankle out before Friday's contest, but he was still in some discomfort, so the decision was made to air on the side of caution, and he missed his second consecutive game.

Sunday afternoon's matchup between the Celtics and Wizards tips off at 3:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

