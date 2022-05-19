Marcus Smart and Al Horford Set to Return for Game 2 Between Celtics and Heat

After being down two starters in the series opener, the Celtics will have their starting lineup intact for Game 2 against the Heat.

Al Horford's gone from doubtful to questionable to available for Thursday's matchup in South Beach. Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 due to a right mid-foot sprain, got upgraded from probable, giving Boston its traditional starting five as the Celtics try to even the series as it heads to TD Garden.

Thursday, Ime Udoka said about Smart, “He looked better in shootaround today and overall, we expect him to play.”

After the way the Celtics lost Game 1, getting Horford and Smart back serves as a nice morale boost heading into Thursday's matchup. Horford's a calming presence for them and a veteran leader. They missed that and the fire and physicality that Smart brings.

Their return should also help Boston cut down on the turnovers after committing 16 in Game 1, including eight in that disastrous third quarter. That goes hand-in-hand with avoiding a repeat of going from 17 assists in the first half of the series opener to five in the second.

And when the Heat seized control in the third quarter of Game 1, they turned four offensive rebounds into nine points, helping them outscore Boston 39-14 in the period. Second-chance baskets are an important ingredient in Miami's half-court scoring, so having Horford and Smart back to help on the boards is another valuable aspect to their return.

