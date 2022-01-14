Marcus Smart Out for Celtics vs. Sixers Game Due to Health and Safety Protocols

The Boston Celtics announced that Marcus Smart is inactive for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to health and safety protocols.

Smart's been dealing with a right thigh contusion sustained in the third quarter of the Celtics' win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The two-time All-Defensive Team member took a knee to the afflicted area while fighting over a screen set by Domantas Sabonis.

The injury kept him out of Wednesday's rematch with the Pacers, but as of Thursday, there's no mention of the contusion next to Smart's name on the injury report, which is a good sign for how the healing process is going.

Friday's matchup between the Celtics and Sixers tips off at 7:00 EST in the City of Brotherly Love. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

