Miami Heat Fined $25,000 for Violating NBA's Rules on Bench Decorum

The NBA issued a $25,000 fine to the Miami Heat for violating the league's rules on bench decorum during their 111-103 win in Game 6.

Within the announcement made by Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations, he stated the following.

“Several players stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action.”

Those actions included Markieff Morris standing on the court as Marcus Smart sank to the corner to collect a pass from Al Horford.

Another example came when Kyle Lowry lunged towards Horford as he rose for a three in front of the Heat's bench.

Those on the bench, including coaches, don't need to sit silently, but when teams like the Heat and Mavericks, the latter of which received a $100,000 fine for their repeated bench antics, go beyond the threshold of what's appropriate, it becomes a bad look for the league.

But the Mavericks were willing to continue with shenanigans, like having bench players wear the primary color of the Warriors jerseys and stand in the corner.

And the Heat have no issue paying a $25,000 fine on the heels of forcing a Game 7 in Miami.

The NBA can issue a league-wide memo telling teams to knock it off, but the initial fine needs to be steep enough to dissuade them from going to the lengths demonstrated by two conference finals participants. Fining individuals, not just teams, isn't a bad idea either.

Further Reading

Ime Udoka Explains Why Robert Williams Didn't Play in Fourth Quarter of Game 6 of Eastern Conference Finals

'This game hurt; to lose on our home floor, but we've got to have a short-term memory;' Ready or Not, Celtics on to Game 7

What Stood Out in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics Don't Meet the Moment; Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 7

[Film Room] How the Celtics Got Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Going in the Second Half of Game 5's Win

Celtics Focused on Eastern Conference, Not NBA Finals: 'You don't want any feelings of regret; We have a chance to do something special'

At Halftime of Game 5, Celtics Asked, 'How Much Does It Mean to Us?' Then Seized Control of the Game and Series