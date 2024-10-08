NBA GMs Share Stunning Outlook for the Celtics This Season
The theme of the Celtics' offseason was continuity. Boston returns 15 of the 17 players that helped the franchise capture Banner 18, including those on two-way deals.
As their competition spent the summer tailoring their rosters to topple the reigning champions, notable moves include the Thunder acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, solidifying their starting five.
The Knicks pulled off a blockbuster deal for Karl-Anthony Towns after previously paying a premium for Mikal Bridges. New York parted with four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected selection swap in 2028, and a top-four protected first-round pick via the Bucks in 2025.
In this author's opinion, the Knicks represent the primary external threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
However, the 76ers also made a splash, bringing Paul George to the City of Brotherly Love to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Despite teams from both conferences loading up to prevent Boston from becoming the first franchise since the 2017-18 Warriors to win consecutive NBA titles, the NBA's annual GM survey cites the C's as overwhelming favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy at this campaign's conclusion.
When asked for their NBA Finals predictions, the Celtics garnered 83 percent of the votes from the Association's general managers. The Thunder, who received 13 percent of the votes, and the Mavericks, who got three percent, round out the top three.
Boston getting 83 percent of the vote represents the third-highest amount in the history of the NBA polling its general managers before the start of a season.