Payton Pritchard Enters Health and Safety Protocols; 5 Celtics Return to the Lineup

Right as the Boston Celtics were on the verge of returning to full strength, Payton Pritchard has entered health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Along with hoping Pritchard's case is mild at worst, that news sparks concern about other members of the organization joining him in health and safety protocols in the coming days.

On a positive note, per the Celtics' latest injury report, after missing Sunday's come-from-behind win against the Orlando Magic due to a sprained right big toe, Robert Williams, who fully participated in Tuesday's practice, is available for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jayson Tatum, who came off the injury report on Tuesday, will also make his return to the lineup after a four-game absence while in health and safety protocols and then having to build up his stamina. Enes Freedom returns after missing Boston's last five games for the same reason.

Romeo Langford, who was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a non-Covid illness, is available for the game. Aaron Nesmith, who recently exited health and safety protocols, and Jabari Parker, who underwent a dental procedure earlier in the week, are also cleared to play.

Along with Pritchard, Brodric Thomas is out due to lower back pain.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Spurs is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

What Stood Out from Celtics' Come from Behind Win Over Magic

In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory Over Suns: Pace, Energy Fuel Boston's Best Win of the Season

Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics