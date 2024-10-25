Payton Pritchard Urges NBA to Make 2 Rule Changes
Payton Pritchard's long heaves at the buzzer have now become a tradition for the Celtics at this point knowing how many he's made. Pritchard's rare gift showed itself again in their blowout win against the Wizards, but it was a hair too late to count.
The shot not counting had no bearing on the game's final result, but it was an amazing spectacle. Know that if he had attempted the shot before the buzzer, it would have counted among his own missed field goal attempts.
The G-League treats heaves like Pritchard's as a missed field goal attempt for the team instead of the player. Pritchard explained to reporters after the game why he believes the NBA should do the same.
"I think they should implement that in the NBA because... it's not a normal three-point shot for some guys to take because it might hurt their percentages," Pritchard said. "I don't worry about the percentage because it can change the whole momentum of a game. It's not a bad rule to honestly look at."
Pritchard also suggested the NBA make another change regarding shots made from halfcourt or further away.
"I honestly think maybe at past halfcourt, they should think about adding it as a four-point play," Pritchard said. "It could be interesting. I've seen rules overseas, they have a four-point line. I don't think we'll ever do that necessarily, but make the halfcourt line, if it's behind halfcourt, a four-point play."
Despite his latest heave not counting, Pritchard's floor spacing for the Celtics was on point against the Wizards. He hit five three-pointers in total leading to 15 points on the night.