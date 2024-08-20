Pelicans Sign Former Celtics Swingman
Former Boston Celtics swingman Javonte Green has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Green, an explosive, athletic wing who played in 48 games in the 2019-20 season in Boston, has found his third NBA home in New Orleans.
The 31-year-old spent four seasons in Chicago after the Celtics sent Green to the Bulls, as a part of a trade package when Boston first moved on from Daniel Theis in 2020-21.
With more opportunities in the Windy City, Green saw a rise in his game. Injuries took a significant toll on his career, but he rejoined the Bulls in a utility role to end last season.
Green averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and nearly 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes across nine games. He also knocked down 37 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts.
Now, he gets a chance to build on that momentum and carve out a role with the Pelicans, where he and Theis reunite in an effort to help Zion Williamson participate in the playoffs for the first time in his career.
