Report: The Latest on the Celtics' Intentions Between Now and the Trade Deadline

According to the latest report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have "indicated to rival teams" their focus is on building around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

That news shouldn't come as a surprise. Change is required, but two-way wings, capable of creating for themselves offensively, are what teams covet most in today's NBA. Not only does Boston have a pair of those players, but Brown, the older half of the duo, is only 25-years-old and that's as of late October.

The Celtics' All-Star wing tandem has led them to the Eastern Conference Finals twice. The primary problem with the roster is that Boston can't claim shooting or facilitating as strengths of its offense. As outlined here, the latter is a problem that can largely get solved internally. However, as explored here, acquisitions are needed for this team to do more than incrementally improve from beyond the arc.

While Tatum and Brown appear to be off the table, Charania adds that at 18-21, the Celtics are "open for business around other players on the roster." There's a distinct possibility Boston is a buyer and a seller between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline, moving on from Dennis Schroder while also working towards adding players who fit alongside the team's two All-Stars.

The Celtics return to the hardwood on Monday. They'll host the Indiana Pacers in a game that tips off at 7:30 EST.

