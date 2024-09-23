Division Rival May Upgrade Front Court by Trading for Former Celtic
While the Knicks paid a premium to acquire Mikal Bridges, parting with four unprotected first-round picks, plus an unprotected pick swap in 2028 and a top-four protected first-round selection via the Bucks in 2025, that move makes them arguably the top threat to the Celtics in the East.
Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart give New York one of the league's most impressive defensive trios. It's a triumvirate tailored to their efforts to topple the reigning NBA champions.
Furthermore, Bridges should benefit from his time as the top offensive option on the Nets. He and fellow former Villanova star Jalen Brunson will make life easier for each other on that end of the floor.
But while the Knicks re-signed Precious Achiuwa this summer, they lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder in free agency.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau has discussed deploying Julius Randle at the five in spurts to help manage their rotation. However, if New York needs an external upgrade, ESPN's Brian Windhorst floated Robert Williams as a potential target.
After joining the Trail Blazers in the trade sending Jrue Holiday to Boston, the Time Lord averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in a promising start to the 2023-24 campaign before it abruptly ended after six games due to surgery to repair bone and ligament damage caused by a right kneecap injury.
However, considering his impact at both ends of the court when healthy, that he turns 27 in October and is only on the books for $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million for 2025-26, the cost figures to be reasonable and could elevate the Knicks' ceiling in the playoffs.
If they don't bring the former All-Defensive Second Team selection to the "Big Apple," Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report cited another former Celtic, Grant Williams, as a player who may interest them.
Knicks receive:
- Grant Williams
- Nick Richards
- $15.9 million trade exception (Randle)
- $2.1 million trade exception (Jericho Sims)
Hornets receive:
- Julius Randle
- Jericho Sims
- Corey Kispert
- Marvin Bagley III (from Wizards)
Wizards receive:
- Josh Green (from Hornets)
- Cody Martin (from Hornets)
- 2025 Wizards protected first-round pick
- 2025 Detroit Pistons protected first-round pick
"Williams has more experience as a role player with his time in Boston with the Celtics (and briefly in Dallas with the Mavericks)," notes Pincus while comparing the former Tennessee Volunteer to Randle.
"Williams is the better defender and shooter of the two, with a career three-point percentage of 37.7 percent (Randle's is 33.3 percent). While Williams isn't traditionally tall, he plays bigger (capable at either forward position, but probably best at power forward)."
He also points out the appeal of such a move from a financial standpoint, stating, "More importantly, Williams has a team-friendly contract for the next three years ($40.9 million), and the Knicks address a significant issue with the loss of Hartenstein in Richards. The backup center is listed at seven feet and is under contract for two years ($10 million, second-year non-guaranteed)."
After struggling to acclimate in Dallas, Williams returned home to Charlotte in a deal at the trade deadline. In 29 tilts with the Hornets, he averaged nearly 14 points and shot 50.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
