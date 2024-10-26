Rival Team Kept Their Eye on Derrick White Before Extension With Celtics
The Boston Celtics left nothing to chance with Derrick White during the 2024 Offseason. With his current contract set to expire in 2025, the Celtics extended him before he had the chance to enter free agency.
Since coming to Boston in 2022, White has established himself as one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. There's no denying his role in the Celtics winning their 18th title. That in and of itself is a good reason to lock him up while they had the inside track.
However, knowing other teams would have competed with them for his services probably made working out an extension all the more urgent. The Celtics were lucky to get it done because White had at least one potential suitor waiting for him if he had become a free agent.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Rockets had White in their sights before his extension. Once he was off the market, their offseason plans changed.
"For the Rockets' part, once the team saw Donovan Mitchell and Derrick White extend their contracts over the summer and bypass free agency, they moved on from wanting to save cap space for 2025, sources said," Windhorst wrote.
Former Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka is currently the Rockets' head coach, so his interest in reuniting with White makes sense knowing their brief success together in Boston.
Reports like these demonstrate that teams that want to win want guys like White around because of what he brings to the court. He's not one of the league's very best players, but he's someone who winning teams want around their best players.
It's why teams like Houston plan their offseason around him and why Boston was fortunate to resolve his contract situation before it became a problem.