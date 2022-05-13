Robert Williams Officially Ruled Out for Game 6 Against the Bucks

Ime Udoka opened Friday's pregame availability by stating what many expected; Robert Williams is out for Game 6.

Udoka expressed: “We’re looking out for his health first and foremost. The pain is still there, and we’re not going to put him out there until he’s 100 percent.”

Earlier in the day, following Friday's shootaround, the Celtics' head coach shared that Williams "got his knee scanned, and everything structurally is good."

However, while the swelling in Williams' left knee is down, he has a bone bruise from a play in Game 3 where Giannis Antetokounmpo ran into him while charging his way to the basket.

If it were just the bone bruise, Williams would likely push through and suit up for Game 6 with the Celtics' season on the line, but he's still dealing with soreness and pain, restricting him movement-wise.

Grant Williams will again start in William's place.

