Robert Williams Returns, Two Celtics Out for Game vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics' latest injury report reveals that Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith won't play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

As detailed on Tuesday, Nesmith sprained his right ankle during Monday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans. It's an unfortunate setback considering how well he played in that game, earning 19 minutes, scoring five points, grabbing six rebounds, and registering a +16 plus-minus rating.

As for Smart, he hasn't played since sustaining a right thigh contusion in a victory against the Indiana Pacers last Monday. Three days later came the announcement he entered health and safety protocols. He exited from there on Tuesday, but as indicated on the injury report, he needs time to rebuild his stamina and gear up for a return to play.

Boston gets the other member of its starting unit who missed Monday's matchup vs. the Pelicans back on Wednesday, though. Robert Williams returns to the lineup after missing Monday's game due to the birth of his child.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Hornets on Wednesday is at 7:30 EST.

