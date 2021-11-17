Robert Williams Sidelined for Celtics VS Hawks; Ime Udoka Gives Timeline For His Return

Speaking with the media in advance of Wednesday night's road tilt with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that along with Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams is inactive for the game due to soreness in his left knee.

That means the Celtics will be down two members of their starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Along with Brown, Al Horford sat out Saturday night's loss in Cleveland due to lower back pain. Williams subbed out of Monday's game with 5:03 left to play in the second quarter and did not return.

Williams, who also spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday night's game in Atlanta, was asked about how he hurt his knee and said: "I just remember starting to take steps down the court and starting to feel that pain. Wasn't trying to show it to the coaching staff, but when they seen me limping a little bit, they took me out."

Udoka labeled Williams' injury a "short-term thing." He added that Williams, who has the highest field-goal percentage among players taking at least 3.5 shots per game, feels better than he did the other night, but the team wants to be cautious. Also, there have been no tests done on his knee.

As for an update on Brown's recovery from a grade 1 hamstring strain, Udoka said the All-Star wing isn't quite there yet when it comes to making his return to the lineup. The injury occurred during the Celtics' win in Miami on Nov 4th. The timeline for Brown's return is 1-2 weeks.

The absences of Brown and Williams represent another opportunity for the younger Celtics, such as Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, and Grant Williams, to make a case for more playing time. On Monday, Williams capitalized with an 11-point, four rebound performance that included basket cuts that produced a dunk for him and an open three for Josh Richardson. He also played well defensively, helping him log 25 minutes in the win, finishing the night with a game-high plus-minus rating of +10.

Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Hawks tips off at 7:30 PM EST.