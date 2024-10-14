Sacramento Kings Strike Deal That Could Lead to Signing Oshae Brissett
Monday, the Kings agreed to trade Jalen McDaniels and a second-round pick to the Spurs, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Charania reports that San Antonio plans to waive McDaniels. The five-year veteran has career averages of 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Sacramento finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 46-36 record, reaching the play-in tournament, where its season came to an end.
Aiming to rise back up the ranks after finishing second in the Western Conference standings in 2022-23, the Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan this summer.
While he adds more scoring to an already potent offense that revolves around De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the franchise residing in California's capital city has significant questions surrounding its ability to string together stops.
McDaniels is best known for what he provides at the defensive end of the floor, so trading him is a move that warrants attention.
With Sacramento clearing a roster spot, perhaps it will bolster its defense by signing Oshae Brissett.
The 26-year-old wing has drawn international interest from multiple suitors but remains unsigned.
The fifth-year wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in his lone stint with the Celtics.
He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs. In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, facing his former team, Brissett contributed to a small-ball lineup that went on a 20-0 first-half run vs. the Pacers. He then had a role in a 7-0 burst late in the third quarter that helped Boston take a 13-point advantage into the final frame of a win that moved them halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
While McDaniels' presence was a factor in Boston Celtics on SI's exclusion of the Kings from the potential landing spots representing the best fits for Brissett as he searches for his next opportunity, Monday's trade changes the equation. It could lead to the former Syracuse star taking his talent to Sacramento.