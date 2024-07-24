Sam Hauser Reacts to Contract Extension from Boston Celtics
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics signed Sam Hauser to a four-year, $45 million contract extension. Hauser first joined the Celtics as an undrafted, two-way rookie back in 2021, with his role elevating each year.
Last season, Hauser averaged a career-high 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.4-percent from long range. This was the fourth-best three-point accuracy among players with at least 400 attempts, per NBA.com.
Per Taylor Snow of Celtics.com, Hauser gave a statement on re-signing.
“I’m a believer in things happening for a reason,” said Hauser. “The Celtics gave me an opportunity, and I just try to make the most of it every day, try to get better every day.”
The majority of the Celtics’ championship-winning roster are contracted for the 2024-2025 season. In addition to Hauser, the commits include Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen, Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, Neemias Queta, and two-way player Drew Peterson.
