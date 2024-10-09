NBA Stars and Celebrities Share Their Predictions for 2024-25 NBA Season
House of Highlights posted a Q-and-A amongst some NBA stars and famous faces, asking who the 2024-25 MVP of the league will be, who will compete against each other in the NBA Finals, and which of those two teams will lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The post featured the question sent out in a DM to Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard, Devin Booker, streamer, Duke Dennis, known for his videos playing NBA 2K19, and boxer and social media influencer Jake Paul.
Booker had his running mate Kevin Durant winning the MVP award. He also predicted that his Phoenix Suns would make the NBA Finals and take the throne from the Boston Celtics. Dennis had the Los Angeles Lakers playing in the title round against the Milwaukee Bucks, led by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, he forecasts LeBron James prevailing for his fifth championship.
Paul had a rematch of the 2023-24 NBA Finals. However, he predicts that the Dallas Mavericks will get revenge for their 4-1 series loss to the Celtics last season. He also believes that Luka Doncic will win the MVP award.
O'Neal gave the most expected response one could imagine, side-stepping the questions in humorous fashion.
"Already? Let me look at rosters first, lol."
Howard thinks Boston will win back-to-back NBA titles. It's a prediction shared by most NBA GMs. The Celtics garnered 83 percent of the vote in the annual survey of the league's general managers when asked who they think will be the last team standing at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign.
Howard's prediction is that this time, fans will get treated to the highly anticipated Finals matchup between the NBA's reigning champions and the Denver Nuggets. He thinks Joel Embiid will win MVP for the second time and that Jaylen Brown will capture a second straight Finals MVP award.