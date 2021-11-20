Takeaways From the Celtics' 130-108 Win Against the Los Angeles Lakers

With Bill Russell and Paul Pierce in the house, the Boston Celtics climbed to .500 (8-8), shaking off an ugly first quarter to demolish their rivals from Los Angeles, earning a 22-point win over the Lakers. Here are my takeaways from the game.

Jayson Tatum's Best Game of the Season

When Tatum is making quick decisions, lowering his shoulders, and going through defenders to get to the rim and the free-throw line, unsurprisingly, his game rises to another level. Tatum's 37 points and seven free throws -- he didn't miss from the charity stripe -- are the second-most he's produced in both categories this season.

Furthermore, when Tatum's playing as aggressively as he did tonight against the Lakers, those buckets at the rim and the free-throw line help him get in a rhythm as a shooter. In the win, he shot 4/9 (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc. He was 13/26 from the field.

Tatum also grabbed 11 rebounds, had three steals, and he only committed one turnover.

The Celtics Lived In the Paint

Despite an ugly first quarter, where the Celtics had a slew of careless turnovers, were reluctant to attack the rim for most of the frame, and struggled defensively, both in transition and in the half-court, Boston found itself only down eight entering the second quarter. That was primarily thanks to Marcus Smart pounding the drum for the team to attack a Lakers defense that's provided little resistance to opponents this season.

Smart frequently attacked Malik Monk, capitalizing on his size and strength advantages. That mismatch helped Smart finish the frame with 11 points on five of seven shooting.

More importantly, it inspired his teammates to follow suit. The Celtics finished the game with 56 points in the paint; the only times they produced more than that were a double-overtime contest against the Washington Wizards and a matchup with a Milwaukee Bucks team that was missing most notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez.

That aggressive approach also helped the Celtics take a season-high 38 free throws (they made 31/38), ten more than their previous best. It was at the forefront of Boston flipping the game from an early 14-point deficit to a 22-point win.

The Lakers Are Terrible Defensively

The Lakers' defense is simply abysmal. As surprising as that may be for a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and is coached by Frank Vogel, their shortage of good perimeter defenders was a glaring concern entering the season. Los Angeles entered the night ranked 18th in defensive rating, yielding 108.5 points per 100 possessions. According to NBA.com, the Lakers had surrendered 50.9 points in the paint, the second-most behind the Sacramento Kings. Again, that was before the Celtics scored 56 of their points from that area on the floor tonight.

Furthermore, when Davis isn't at the five, the Lakers have issues at center, which is why Dwight Howard only logged 10 minutes tonight, and DeAndre Jordan didn't get in the game. Howard's presence made it easier for the Celtics to keep Enes Kanter on the floor, whose effectiveness setting screens combined with Howard dropping back to protect the rim to help Boston regularly generate quality shots. Howard finished with a plus-minus rating of -9.

Looking Ahead

As is life in the NBA, the Celtics have to move on from this win quickly. Tomorrow night, they host the Oklahoma City Thunder, who's also on a back-to-back, having lost in Milwaukee to the Bucks tonight. Still, the Thunder are a young team that loves to push the pace. Also, Oklahoma City ranks 13th in defensive rating. Potentially helping the Celtics guard against an emotional letdown is that when speaking with the media before tonight's matchup with the Lakers, Ime Udoka wouldn't rule out Jaylen Brown making his return tomorrow.