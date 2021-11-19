The Boston Celtics, the NBA, the City of Boston, and New Balance Team Up to Honor Terrence Clarke

The Boston Celtics, the NBA, the City of Boston, and New Balance are honoring the legacy of Terrence Clarke, renovating and renaming the gym at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury in his honor. The facility is one of the primary places where Clarke developed his talents on the basketball court.

The unveiling of the remodeled gym will take place on Sunday, November 21. Select Celtics players and personnel will be among those on hand for the ceremony. Clarke, a freshman guard at Kentucky, earmarked for the NBA Draft, tragically passed away in a car accident this past spring. As a rising star from Boston, Clarke built bonds with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, among other Celtics players.

The logo at center court of the remodeled gym features a heart with a basketball and Clarke's initials and jersey number "TC5." Inscribed on the right sideline of the floor reads a quote Clarke became well-known for: "I want to be that guy for everyone in the city." As he rose through the ranks, he was and still is a source of inspiration, especially to youth basketball players in the area.

A banner dedicating the court to Clarke's legacy hangs from above. Inside the club's entrance, there's a Terrence Clarke memorial featuring a wall mural, a locker, and laminated parquet flooring.

Following Sunday's presentation, the youth members in attendance will partake in basketball drills inspired by how Clarke trained to develop his game. At the end of the ceremony, there will be a question and answer session between youth members and VIPs attending the event.