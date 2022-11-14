The Latest on Jaylen Brown's Status for Monday's Celtics-Thunder Game

The Celtics aim to extend their league-high six-game win streak when they host the Thunder Monday night.

After suffering a knee injury late in the third quarter of the Celtics' 131-112 win over the Nuggets Friday, a left knee contusion kept Jaylen Brown out of Saturday's matchup in Detroit.

Despite Brown's absence, Boston emerged from Little Caesars Arena with a 117-108 victory against a Pistons team playing without Cade Cunningham, extending the Celtics' league-high win streak to six games.

And with Boston back home for a Monday night matchup against the Thunder, Brown's poised to return to the lineup as reflected by his name no longer listed on the Celtics' injury report.

While Boston looks forward to Brown being back, the Celtics will be without Malcolm Brogdon, dealing with right hamstring tightness, for a third-straight game.

Brogdon suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's 128-112 victory over the Pistons, getting ruled out before the third quarter got underway.

Boston knows it must air on the side of caution with Brogdon, who's already dealt with a few minor ailments this season despite a lesser workload than he's accustomed to, coming off the bench and averaging 23 minutes.

Monday's tilt between the Celtics and Thunder tips off at 7:30 pm EST at TD Garden.

