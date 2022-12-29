The Latest on Joe Mazzulla and Who's in and Out for Round 2 Between the Celtics and Clippers

The Celtics are without a key rotation member in their rematch with the Clippers.

Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics for the second-straight game. The former seventh-overall pick and Rookie of the Year was a late substitute for interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla, saying after Boston's 126-102 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, he "found out, probably with about ten on the clock."

And as luck would have it, Stoudamire's mom, visiting her son for Christmas, was in attendance for the game.

Regarding Mazzulla, he's dealing with corneal abrasions the team said he suffered recently in a pickup game.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, Stoudamire conveyed that Mazzulla is day-to-day, and the Celtics expect to have him back for their upcoming road trip, which starts with a tilt against the Nuggets on Sunday.

As for updates on the injury front ahead of Boston's rematch with a Clippers team that throttled them, 113-93, leading after each quarter, when the two teams faced off in Los Angeles, the Celtics will be without Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin, who are dealing with a non-Covid illness.

Round 2 between the Celtics and Clippers tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

