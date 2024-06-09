Inside The Celtics

The Latest on Luka Doncic's Availability for Game 2 of NBA Finals

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Luka Doncic has been a regular on the Mavericks' injury reports this postseason. The five-time All-Star has been playing through a right ankle sprain and left knee soreness in Dallas' run to the NBA Finals.

In Thursday's 107-89 series-opening defeat at TD Garden, Doncic suffered a thoracic contusion, an injury that downgraded his status from probable to questionable for Sunday's matchup.

But the 25-year-old star doesn't want to short-change his first opportunity to play on a stage he isn't guaranteed to return to. Furthermore, teams that win the first two games of the NBA Finals at home have won the championship 84.4% of the time (27-5).

So, in a development that should come as no surprise, the visitors have upgraded the five-time All-NBA selection to available for Game 2.

Doncic registered a game-high 30 points and a team-best ten rebounds in the series opener. However, he also finished with one assist for the first time in his playoff career and committed four turnovers.

As he plays through several ailments while trying to prevent the Mavericks from returning to Dallas in an 0-2 hole that may prove too steep to climb out of, he'll have to try to solve a Celtics defense that stifled him with an exceptional performance in their tone-setting win in Game 1.

Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders.

