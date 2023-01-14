The Latest on Malcolm Brogdon's Status for Saturday's Celtics-Hornets Game

Ahead of the Celtics' 109-98 victory over the Nets, Joe Mazzulla said he anticipates Jaylen Brown, who's dealing with a right adductor strain, will be out "about a week or so."

The injury occurred during Boston's 125-114 win vs. the Pelicans on Wednesday, a game where Brown generated a season-high 41 points, erupting for 18 in the third quarter.

On the heels of the Celtics besting Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum discussed playing through pain in his heavily taped left hand and wrist.

But Tatum's name isn't on Boston's injury report. Malcolm Brogdon's is. The Celtics' sixth man popped up as questionable for personal reasons for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets.

Brogdon's producing 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The former Virginia Cavalier is shooting 47.8 percent from the field, including taking four threes per contest and converting them at a 44.3 percent clip. He has suited up for 37 of 43 matchups, averaging 23.5 minutes of playing time, aiming to pace him through the regular season so that he's at his best in the playoffs.

In a positive development for the prospect of Boston adding to its league-leading 31-12 record, Brogdon is available for Saturday's game in Charlotte.

