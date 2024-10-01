The Latest on Who Oshae Brissett's Drawing Interest From
In his lone season with the Celtics, Oshae Brissett averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances.
He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs.
In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, facing his former team, Brissett contributed to a small-ball lineup that staged a 20-0 first-half run against the Pacers.
He then had a hand in a 7-0 burst late in the third quarter that helped Boston take a 13-point advantage into the final frame of a win that moved the Celtics halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
After declining his $2.5 million player option this summer, seeking more of a role elsewhere than he'd have with Boston's "Stay Ready Group," aka its extended rotation, Brissett remains in search of his next professional home as training camp starts.
Recent reports indicate that Crvena Zvedza is showing interest in signing the 26-year-old forward. The list of former and current NBA players to suit up for them includes Shabazz Napier, Facundo Campazzo, Duop Reath, and Nikola Topić.
According to defensacentral.com, Real Madrid may also pursue the six-foot-seven wing. The club lost Guerschon Yabusele to the 76ers after his impressive performance in the Olympics.
Real Madrid reportedly wants to address Yabusele's departure within the next few weeks, intending to move quickly since their season is already underway.
