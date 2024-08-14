The Latest on the Celtics' Future at TD Garden
It's fair to label Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the Celtics' primary shareholder, intending to sell their majority stake in the reigning NBA champions as this offseason's most shocking development.
The plan is to sell their majority interest in the team in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028, with Wyc Grousbeck remaining on board as the Governor of the franchise until the second closing in 2028.
According to Forbes, the Celtics are worth an estimated $4.7 billion. They will likely sell for at least $5 billion. The bidding war could drive the final figure appreciably north of that.
Given what it will take to purchase the franchise, there's been speculation about whether a new owner would want to build their own arena. TD Garden is a subsidiary of Delaware North, chaired by Jeremy Jacobs. The company's CEO is Charlie Jacobs, who also holds that position with the Boston Bruins.
However, where new ownership might build the Celtics' next arena and how long that might take is a guessing game no longer worth playing. In an appearance on The Gresh & Fauria Show on WEEI during the Jimmy Fund RadioTelethon, Charlies Jacobs shared that the Celtics have signed a lease with TD Garden for "another 12 years or so."
