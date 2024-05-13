The Latest on the Health Front for Celtics-Cavs Game 4
On the heels of the Celtics' shootaround ahead of Game 4 against the Cavaliers, Kristaps Porzingis went through an encouraging workout, moving better than this individual has seen since he strained the soleus in his right calf. That includes defensive drills, pick-and-rolls, and turnaround jumpers while working with assistant coach D.J. MacLeay.
"He has been working the whole time, and it's always great to see him," said Derrick White of having Porzingis around. "We got his music playing. Hopefully, it helps him heal faster. It's always great to have him around, and we know he's doing everything he can to get back as quickly and safely as possible."
While the seven-foot-three center remains inactive, Boston's upgraded Luke Kornet, initially listed as probable due to right calf tightness, to available for Game 4 in Cleveland.
As for the hosts, Donovan Mitchell (left calf strain) and Jarrett Allen (bruised rib) remain game-time decisions.
"He obviously wants to play, and he'll do everything in his power to be able to play," J.B. Bickerstaff conveyed while discussing the left calf strain that Mitchell suffered in the fourth quarter of Boston's 106-93 win in Game 3 on Saturday.
However, the Cavaliers' bench boss also made it a point to state, as they do with all of their guys, if it's not safe, the five-time All-Star won't play in Game 4.
Monday's matchup will tip off at 7:00 EST. A second straight victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse would send the Celtics back to Boston on the verge of a third consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. It would be their sixth appearance there in the last eight years.
Update: The Cavaliers have officially ruled out Donovan Mitchell for Game 4, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Jarrett Allen is also inactive.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Still Shaking Off Criticism While Growing as Leaders
Jrue Holiday Delivers 'Masterclass' in Game 3 Win vs. Cavs
Jayson Tatum Breaks Out of Scoring Slump That Never Defined Him: 'Underappreciated'
Celtics Discuss 'Unacceptable Performance' in Game 2 Loss to Cavs
Cavaliers Stun Celtics in Series-Evening Route
Shooting Struggles Not Preventing Jayson Tatum from Positive Impact: 'They'll Fall'
Derrick White Discusses Joining Elite Company in Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'