Inside The Celtics

The Latest on the Health Front for Game 3 Between Celtics and Cavs

Rob Greene

Apr 2, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball.
Apr 2, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis remains the only player on the injury report with his right soleus strain, as they go on the road for Game 3 of their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Porzingis, now set to miss his fourth consecutive contest, seemed to finally be missed in the Cavs’ 118-94 rout of the Celtics Thursday night with the series now tied 1-1. Cleveland owned Boston on the boards by a dozen, and the Celtics’ premier post-presence was unavailable to help alter the game’s momentum and plays at the rim. The team was 8-35 from three, with the starters going 0-13 in the second half.

The Celtics are now 23-5 on the season without the seven-footer. Recent reports have been positive regarding Porzingis’ timeline for a potential return, with Boston envisioning the center possibly coming back even before this series’ conclusion as rehab has been going well.

The Celtics will need to adjust in Game 3 on the road and change things up like they did following their last loss in similar style, falling in Game 2 at home against Miami in Round 1 before winning four straight.

They also might have to deal with Cavaliers starting center Jarrett Allen. The former All-Star center, who hasn't played since Game 4 of Cleveland's first-round series against the Orlando Magic due to a fractured rib, and Dean Wade (knee) are listed as questionable ahead of Game 3.

Further Reading

Celtics Discuss 'Unacceptable Performance' in Game 2 Loss to Cavs

Cavaliers Stun Celtics in Series-Evening Route

Shooting Struggles Not Preventing Jayson Tatum from Positive Impact: 'They'll Fall'

Derrick White Discusses Joining Elite Company in Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers

Celtics Detail Challenge of Containing Donovan Mitchell: 'No Friends in the Playoffs'

Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'

Published
Rob Greene

ROB GREENE

@RobGreeneNBA