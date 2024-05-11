The Latest on the Health Front for Game 3 Between Celtics and Cavs
The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis remains the only player on the injury report with his right soleus strain, as they go on the road for Game 3 of their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
Porzingis, now set to miss his fourth consecutive contest, seemed to finally be missed in the Cavs’ 118-94 rout of the Celtics Thursday night with the series now tied 1-1. Cleveland owned Boston on the boards by a dozen, and the Celtics’ premier post-presence was unavailable to help alter the game’s momentum and plays at the rim. The team was 8-35 from three, with the starters going 0-13 in the second half.
The Celtics are now 23-5 on the season without the seven-footer. Recent reports have been positive regarding Porzingis’ timeline for a potential return, with Boston envisioning the center possibly coming back even before this series’ conclusion as rehab has been going well.
The Celtics will need to adjust in Game 3 on the road and change things up like they did following their last loss in similar style, falling in Game 2 at home against Miami in Round 1 before winning four straight.
They also might have to deal with Cavaliers starting center Jarrett Allen. The former All-Star center, who hasn't played since Game 4 of Cleveland's first-round series against the Orlando Magic due to a fractured rib, and Dean Wade (knee) are listed as questionable ahead of Game 3.
