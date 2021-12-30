The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Clippers Game

Jaylen Brown turns Clippers' turnovers into transition baskets. Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann team up to do the same. And Robert Williams produces highlight-reel plays at the rim on both ends of the floor. These are the top five plays from Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics Turn to One of Their Most Reliable Sources of Offense

Even on a night where the Celtics launched a barrage of bricks, they weren't going to abandon one of their most reliable sources of offense. Just throw the ball in the general proximity of the hoop and trust that Robert Williams will take care of the rest.

Jaylen Brown Euro-Steps His Way to the Cup

The play starts with Eric Bledsoe trying to deliver a high bounce pass to a nearby Ivica Zubac in traffic. Once the ball makes its way to Jaylen Brown, he quickly takes off down the court. The All-Star wing blows by Zubac and euro-steps his way past Marcus Morris's attempt to swipe the ball from him, and he lays it in off the backboard for two of his 30 points.

Ivica Zubac Denies Josh Richardson, Leading to a Terance Mann Dunk

Josh Richardson gets Zubac, the Clippers' center, matched up with him in the corner. The former tries to capitalize on his speed advantage, attacking LA's big man off the dribble, but Zubac's length negates that, and he uses his inside to swat Richardson's shot off the backboard.

Terance Mann then grabs the loose ball and pushes the pace. Despite four Celtics getting back, no one stops the ball, and the Lowell, MA, native gets all the way to the rim for the dunk.

Jaylen Brown Steals, Soars, and Slams

Once again, Brown's at the center of the Celtics' converting a Clippers' turnover into points in transition. Here, he's guarding Amir Coffey in the right corner. Brown makes the savvy decision to break on the entry pass to Serge Ibaka, taking the ball away with ease, then gliding through the air for the one-handed flush.

Robert Williams Emphatically Rejects Ivica Zubac

That is as much an effort play as it is another demonstration of Robert Williams' pairing his impressive combination of a pterodactyl wingspan with his ability to jump out of the gym to make a highlight-reel play.

After closing out on Mann, who sees the mismatch down low with Zubac posting up Romeo Langford, and throws his big man the ball, Williams sprints over to help out his teammate and emphatically block Zubac's jump hook.