The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Grizzlies Game

From a pair of Celtics' alley-oops to Ja Morant bringing the TD Garden crowd to its feet, an incredible chase-down block by Jaren Jackson Jr., and Marcus Smart's behind-the-back dish to Grant Williams, here are the top five plays from Thursday's game between the Celtics and Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Had the Block of the Night

That's a great hustle play by Jaren Jackson Jr., who sprints down the court and comes from over the top to deny Jayson Tatum's dunk attempt with one hand. There are not a lot of seven-footers with the athleticism necessary to register a chase-down block on a transition play and do so without fouling.

Marcus Smart's Behind-the-Back Dish to Grant Williams

After De'Anthony Melton thwarts Marcus Smart's attempted entry pass to a rim-running Al Horford, Smart collects the loose ball and smoothly delivers a behind-the-back dish to Grant Williams, threading the ball between Melton and Ja Morant. The third-year forward then drills the corner three to ensure this play made it into the highlights.

Ja Morant Brings the TD Garden Crowd to Their Feet

Marcus Smart brings the ball high, doesn't protect his dribble, and Kyle Anderson knocks it away. Ja Morant retrieves the ball, pushes it up the floor, and gives it up to Anderson, knowing he's about to send the arena into a frenzy.

The Grizzlies' Decision to Double-Team Jayson Tatum Backfires

Marcus Smart drops the ball into Jayson Tatum at the elbow extended, and when the latter sees Jaren Jackson Jr. coming over to double team him, Tatum dishes to Al Horford as he comes up towards the foul line.

That gives the Celtics a numbers advantage, which Horford makes even harder on Memphis, swinging further away from the basket and facing up off the catch. That pulls Steven Adams away from the rim since he doesn't want to concede an open shot.

De'Anthony Melton, who's gone from defending Grant Williams to also needing to account for Robert Williams, doesn't respond to a compromising situation with the necessary urgency to have any chance at preventing the Timelord from throwing down an alley-oop, and that's exactly how this play ends.

Al Horford Throws the Lob Jayson Tatum Takes Care of the Rest

After a missed three from Jaren Jackson Jr., Al Horford grabs the rebound and pushes the pace. Jackson can't catch up to him, Tyus Jones jumps to contest a pass ahead that doesn't happen, or at least hope it'll slow down Horford and buy time for his teammates to catch up.

Instead, Horford keeps chugging down the floor, and when Kyle Anderson slides over to get in his way, Horford throws the lob to Tatum, who finishes with a two-handed jam and hangs on the rim to the delight of the home crowd.

On his 24th birthday, Tatum had 37 points, scoring 21 in the fourth quarter to propel the Celtics to victory.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Grizzlies: Jayson Tatum Scores 21 in the 4th, Boston Continues to Prove Itself

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Jaylen Brown's Ankle Injury

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Hawks: Boston Outscores Atlanta 56-33 in the Second Half to Seize Control of the Game

Isaiah Thomas Signs 10-Day Deal with the Hornets

Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

Film Study: Marcus Smart's Stellar Two-Way Performance Against the Nets

The Trials, Tribulations, and Growth of Ime Udoka in His First Year as Celtics' Head Coach