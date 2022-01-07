The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Knicks Game

From Jayson Tatum delivering dimes and carrying the Boston Celtics' offense down the stretch to a Robert Williams rejection and RJ Barrett's buzzer-beater, here are the top five plays from Thursday's rivalry matchup between the Celtics and New York Knicks.

Jayson Tatum Nutmegs RJ Barrett, Delivers a Dime to Jaylen Brown

Out of the nine assists that Jayson Tatum had in this game, that pass to Jaylen Brown, through the legs of RJ Barrett, was easily his prettiest.

Robert Williams Denies Alec Burks at the Rim

Robert Williams had a terrific game defensively on Thursday. It's a performance the stat sheet doesn't capture particularly well, except for in one area, blocks. The Timelord swatted seven shots against the Knicks, patrolling the paint and often rotating over to protect the rim, just as he did on this rejection of an Alec Burks reverse layup attempt.

Jayson Tatum's Three-Point Play Gives Boston a Late Lead

Jayson Tatum did everything in his power to will his team to a victory on Thursday. The All-Star wing scored 36 points, dished out nine assists, grabbed six rebounds, and swiped two steals.

In the fourth quarter, Tatum had 13 of the Celtics 21 points, doing so on 4/8 shooting. He also set his teammates up for open shots repeatedly. But with the supporting cast often unable to deliver, Tatum still gave Boston a chance to win down the stretch.

Tatum Keeps Swinging

After his three-point play to put the Celtics ahead by two points with 1:46 left wasn't enough, Tatum delivered for Boston yet again. This time, swishing a step-back, fadeaway jumper over RJ Barrett to tie the game at 105 with 2.2 seconds remaining.

RJ Barrett Banks Home Buzzer-Beater

Unfortunately for Tatum and the Celtics, Barrett and the Knicks got the last laugh, as he banked in the game-winning three at the buzzer to give New York a 108-105 victory.