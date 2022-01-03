The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Magic Game

From Jaylen Brown scoring 50 points for the first time in his career to him and Marcus Smart teaming up to erase what was once a 14-point deficit, a block by Al Horford, and a Terrence Ross heat check, here are the top five plays from Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

Al Horford Sends Iggy Brazdeikis' Shot Into the Stands

The Celtics committed nine turnovers in the second quarter, and they tied their season-high for a half with 14 in the first two periods. After the one seen above, Al Horford sprints back and cuts down Iggy Brazdeikis' angle to the basket, gets into Brazdeikis' body without fouling, and sends his shot into the stands.

Terrence Ross's Heat Check Draws Nothing but Net

Celtics killer, Terrence Ross, had 33 points in Sunday's game, including 11 in the third quarter. Once he gets himself in rhythm, he's hard to neutralize. That was evident on this three-pointer, as it comes after he loses his dribble, prompting him to pull up from well beyond the arc, and his shot touches nothing but the net.

Marcus Smart Steals, Jaylen Brown scores, Magic Lead Vanishes

As usual, Marcus Smart was a defensive menace. Here, he blitzes Franz Wagner from the rookie's blindside, ripping the ball from him, pushing it up the floor, and delivering a bounce pass to Jaylen Brown, who laid the ball in to tie the game at 98 with 37.8 seconds left.

Jaylen Brown's Three Gives Him 50 Points, Sets New Career-High

Needing to carry the scoring load in Jayson Tatum's absence, Jaylen Brown was exceptional in this game. His 50-piece came on 19/29 shooting, including 5/10 from beyond the arc, and he scored 26 points in the paint, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, and he produced seven points on eight free throws.

Jaylen Brown's Behind-the-Back Dime to Josh Richardson

After grabbing the rebound off a missed three by Ross, Brown pushes the pace and gets by him with ease. The All-Star wing then delivers an on-target behind-the-back bounce pass to Josh Richardson for a layup that gives the Celtics a six-point lead with 1:11 left in overtime.