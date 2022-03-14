The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Mavericks Game

From Jaylen Brown throwing down a pair of ferocious dunks, dapping up Kevin Garnett after the second one, to Spencer Dinwiddie beating the halftime buzzer, a rim-rattling alley-oop to Robert Williams, and Dinwiddie splashing the game-winning three, here are the top five plays from Sunday's Celtics-Mavericks game.

Jaylen Brown's Emphatic One-Handed Flush

That was the first of Jaylen Brown's two monster jams in the second quarter. After the dribble handoff with Robert Williams, Brown changes direction, and Williams flips his hips, again screening Sterling Brown.

Boston's Brown then pauses his dribble, selling a fake that gets Dwight Powell to rise out of his defensive stance. Powell tries to sell contact to the face, but the officials don't buy it, and Brown heads to the rim for a thunderous one-handed dunk.

Jaylen Brown Does it Again!

Brown gets the swing pass from Marcus Smart, comes off a screen from the Celtics' floor general, splits two defenders, and he explodes to the rim, putting Maxi Kleber on a poster, then dapping up Kevin Garnett. That play amplified the energy and the noise inside TD Garden considerably.

Spencer Dinwiddie Beats the Halftime Buzzer

Spencer Dinwiddie's three from just in front of the Celtics' logo, beating the halftime buzzer, held significance on Sunday, as it helped give the Mavericks some momentum entering the break and cut Boston's lead to nine at the half.

Robert Williams Rattles the Rim

Jayson Tatum pushes the pace after a defensive rebound, cuts across the top of the key, and gets the ball to Payton Pritchard. The second-year guard quickly swings the ball to Derrick White in the corner, and he attacks off the catch, driving baseline before Dwight Powell can cut him off. That forces Kleber to rotate off of Robert Williams, prompting White to throw a lob to the Timelord, who takes care of the rest.

Spencer Dinwiddie Propels the Mavericks Into the Win Column

When Luka Doncic drives middle, Robert Williams drops down to help prevent him from getting to the basket. But Al Horford's already accounting for two Mavericks, so he can't immediately get out to Dinwiddie, who drains a three that proves to be the game-winning basket.

