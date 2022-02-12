Skip to main content
The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Nuggets Game

From Bones Hyland getting fancy in transition to Jaylen Brown's rim-rattling dunk, a pair of emphatic rejections, and beautiful ball movement producing an alley-oop to Robert Williams, here are the top five plays from Friday's game between the Celtics and Nuggets.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Bones Hyland Gets Fancy in Transition

Bones Hyland comes up with the steal, then gets fancy, faking out Jaylen Brown with a smooth fake to sell the behind-the-back pass before bringing the ball back around and laying it in.

Jaylen Brown Explodes to the Rim for a Thunderous Throwdown

In the third quarter, the tables turned. Jaylen Brown sees Bones Hyland slow to get into a defensive stance despite picking him up well above the three-point line, throttles down, shakes Hyland with an in-and-out dribble, and explodes to the rim where there's no one standing in the way of his tomahawk jam.

Grant Williams Denies JaMychal Green's Transition Layup

It's a great hustle play by Grant Williams. The Nuggets have their point guard, Facundo Campazzo running a 2-1 fast break, but Williams sprints back and pins JaMychal Green's layup against the backboard. Incredibly, this wasn't the best block in the game.

Beautiful Ball Movement Leads to an Alley-Oop to the Timelord

That was the best sequence of ball movement in this game. It starts with Jaylen Brown pushing the pace and getting into the paint. The ball then moves side-to-side with everyone who touches it playing decisively.

The Celtics finally get the high-quality shot they're working towards, as Brown gets two defenders to bite on his pump fake, and he throws the lob from the foul line to Robert Williams, who takes care of the rest.

Robert Williams Thwarts Zeke Nnaji's Dunk Attempt

Every defender's eyes are on Nikola Jokic, which allows Zeke Nnaji to cut behind Jaylen Brown to the rim, and the Nuggets think they have an easy two points. They'd usually be right, but Robert Williams' rapid reaction to Jokic's pass, paired with his length and athleticism, allow for him to thwart Nnaji's dunk attempt.

USATSI_17665484
