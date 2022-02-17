The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pistons Game

From Marvin Bagley emphatically finishing off a lob from Cade Cunningham to Jaylen Brown's nifty layup in transition, Boston converting stops into points, a powerful one-handed jam by Jayson Tatum, and Jerami Grant's game-winning shot, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Pistons.

Cade Cunningham and Marvin Bagley III Team Up for Thunderous Alley-Oop

Rodney McGruder doesn't look for the ball when he comes off the staggered screen, and the miscommunication between him and Cade Cunningham nearly results in a turnover.

But the Pistons recover, and Cunningham goes into a pick-and-roll with Marvin Bagley III, who bumps Jaylen Brown and quickly dives to the rim. Grant Williams doesn't rotate quickly enough, and the result is Bagley throwing down an alley-oop over him.

No Foul Call, No Problem

After Aaron Nesmith does a good job contesting Cade Cunningham's layup, Al Horford gets the rebound and quickly gets the ball up ahead to Jaylen Brown. Brown takes off in transition, prompting Cory Joseph to commit a take foul, even raising his hand to acknowledge that.

However, Joseph's take foul goes uncalled. Brown stumbles, but he then uses his off-hand to help regain his balance, and he finishes with a nifty layup as Jerami Grant flies by him.

Derrick White Gets the Pick, Jaylen Brown Gets the Points

Al Horford stonewalls Marvin Bagley in the low post, which causes Bagley to throw a pop-up Derrick White easily picks off. He then gets the ball ahead to Jaylen Brown, never taking a dribble, and Brown glides in for a transition layup despite the contest from Killian Hayes.

Jayson Tatum Finishes with Authority

Jayson Tatum comes off a screen from Al Horford, and there's confusion between Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant about what to do. Stewart's initial intention is to show hard and then recover, but Grant commits to switching onto Horford, giving Tatum an open lane to the hoop where no defenders are waiting to stand in his way as he goes in for the one-handed jam.

Jerami Grant Swishes the Game-Winner

The Pistons are running a Horns set, which they use to let Jerami Grant go one-on-one against Jayson Tatum with the game on the line. Tatum defends him well, but credit to Grant, he swishes a tough turnaround jumper that propelled the Pistons into the winners' circle.