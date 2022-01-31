There's a New Addition to the Celtics' Injury Report

Bol Bol, who's recovering from right foot surgery, may return towards the end of the season; P.J. Dozier, who's rehabbing a torn ACL, will have to wait until the 2022-23 campaign. Those two are staples of the Celtics' injury report.

For the last couple of games, they've been the only players on there. But after Saturday's 107-97 win in New Orleans, they have company.

Romeo Langford checked in with 4:01 to play in the third quarter, but left heel soreness forced him to sub out 1:05 later. Ime Udoka described it as a possible Achilles issue.

This season, the former 14th overall pick is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Langford's also taking and making more threes than his previous two years in the league, knocking down 34.7 percent of his 1.9 long-range attempts. He's played in 40 of Boston's 51 games, averaging 17.2 minutes per contest.

