    December 30, 2021
    There's a Noticeable Absence from Celtics' Latest Injury Report
    There's a noticeable absence from the Boston Celtics injury report ahead of their New Year's Eve matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
    Ahead of their New Year's Eve matchup with the Phoenix Suns, noticeably missing from the Boston Celtics' injury report is Marcus Smart.

    The Celtics' starting point guard missed the team's last two games due to a right-hand laceration he sustained during their Christmas loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart's averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and two steals per game this season. 

    He's having a tough go of it shooting-wise, making just 38.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 1.3 of the 4.7 threes he's taking, which translates to a 28.5 percent conversion rate. However, he's still playing All-NBA-caliber defense, he's effective operating as the ball-handler in pick-and-rolls, and he's only taking 9.9 shots per game, which is less than either of the last two seasons. According to NBA.com, Smart's plus-minus rating of +2.3 ranks fourth on the team, and it's third among those averaging at least 14 minutes per game.

    Also missing from Boston's latest injury report is C.J. Miles, signifying that he's exited health and safety protocols. That comes a day after Josh Richardson and Justin Jackson did the same. Like Jackson, Miles joined the Celtics on a 10-day deal via hardship exemption.

    Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers dropped Boston to 16-19 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. To avoid a fourth-straight defeat, the Celtics will need to deliver one of and perhaps their best performance of the season. Ahead of Thursday night's games, the Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

    Friday's tip-off between Boston and Phoenix is at 1:00 EST at TD Garden. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

