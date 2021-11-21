VIDEO: Three Up, Three Down From Boston Celtics' 111-105 Win VS Oklahoma City Thunder

After knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-105, the Boston Celtics are above .500 for the first time this season. The victory was also the team's fourth-straight home win, and the Celtics are now 7-3 in their last ten games.

Here's what stood out in tonight's win.

Three Up:

Jayson Tatum

After a slow start to the season, Tatum is cooking. Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he had 34 points on 22 shots, nine rebounds, and five assists. In Friday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tatum dropped a game-high 37 points, converting 13/26 field goals, and taking and making seven free throws.

On Saturday, once again, he was excellent. The two-time All-Star finished with a game-high 33 points, knocking down 11/22 shots, including splashing six of his 12 three-point attempts. Tatum continued to play decisively and with aggression, an approach that helped him again get to the free-throw line seven times (5/7).

That mindset also made it easier for Tatum to elevate his teammates. He regularly took advantage of the extra attention he drew by finding them for open shots.

Ball Movement

Assists can be a misleading stat. It may not accurately reflect how effectively a team moved the ball. However, on Saturday, the Celtics dished out 28 assists on 41 made field goals, a figure that isn't misleading. Boston was active with and without the ball, regularly generating quality shots for each other thanks to passing and cutting, attacking off the catch, and minimizing careless passes.

Playing that way led to them converting on 46.6 percent of their field-goal attempts, making 17/39 (43.6 percent) of their threes, and scoring 38 points in the paint. And they only turned the ball over seven times.

It's no secret the Celtics have a roster filled with inconsistent three-point shooters who hover around league-average (35 percent). That makes bringing the ball up quickly, playing decisively, getting into the paint, and being active with and without the rock even more necessary for their offense to remain effective and limit dry spells. They've mostly done that the last two games, which have been two of their best offensive performances of the season to this point.

Marcus Smart

Smart's been playing at a high level the last few weeks. He knows where this team needs a boost, and he's making it his mission to provide that lift.

Friday against the Lakers, with his team reluctant to attack the basket in the game's early going, he began doing so repeatedly. That his approach was consistently having success signaled to his teammates to follow suit. That spark helped Boston generate 56 points in the paint en route to a 22-point win against their rivals.

On Saturday against the Thunder, Smart dished out a game-high eight assists. He also had two noteworthy steals. The first came on a play where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got lazy with the dribble, and Smart knocked the ball into the backcourt, dove on it, and then got it to Horford, who threw it ahead to Tatum for the dunk. It was vintage Smart.

With the Celtics up by six with 10 seconds left, Smart's second steal came when he cut in front of Gilgeous-Alexander's inbounds pass to pick it off and seal the win for Boston.

There wasn't much to point to as a negative from this performance by the Celtics. That created an opportunity to use one of those to spotlight another player whose performance deserves to get highlighted.

Dennis Schroder

Where would the Celtics be without Dennis Schroder?

In Saturday's win, he had 29 points, the second-most in the game behind Tatum. Schroder's acceleration and ability to quickly get to the cup or to an open crevice where he can get a clean shot off make him difficult for defenders to contain. What makes it even more challenging is that he's adept at shooting from various angles.

Schroder also had six assists and four rebounds in the win over the Thunder. And while he's had his share of high-turnover games this season and throughout his career, he only had one on Saturday.

Honorary Mention: Grant Williams

Yes, it is admittedly excessive to include an honorary mention as well. However, Grant Williams' performance also deserves a shoutout.

Starting in Robert Williams' absence, Williams again held his own. He moves his feet well defensively and has the strength to play in the low post. That's why after spending considerable time against LeBron James on Friday night, Ime Udoka was comfortable having him switch onto Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday. Williams rewarded his head coach's trust in him, and his performance when Gilgeous-Alexander tried to attack him helped hold one of the league's rising stars to 14 points.

It's well-known the swing skill for Williams is his three-point shooting. In the win against the Thunder, he knocked down four of the six threes he took. He finished the game with 14 points on 5/9 shooting.

Williams entered Saturday's matchup connecting on 40.4 percent of his 3.3 attempts from beyond the arc. That's a low volume, but his improved long-range proficiency goes a long way for him and the team. He knows where his shots are coming from, and when he's got a clean look, he lets it fly with confidence. Time will tell whether he sustains shooting with his current level of accuracy.

As Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and Payton Pritchard struggle to get playing time, Williams, who logged 35 minutes against Oklahoma City, is earning opportunities and capitalizing on them.

Two Down:

Bench Mob

Credit the Thunder, no matter what the score is, they play hard, and regardless of the deficit, they do not quit. They erased 26 and 20-point deficits to beat the Lakers twice this season, and despite getting down by 20 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, they fought their way back into that game as well, albeit in a loss.

But given that it was the second night of a back-to-back for the Celtics, with 50.9 seconds left in the game and Boston up by 11, Udoka brought in the bench mob, hoping they could hold the lead. Oklahoma City immediately went into a full-court press. That, combined with an ill-advised three by Sam Hauser that came early in the shot clock with the Celtics ahead by nine with 43.6 seconds remaining, helped the Thunder trim their deficit to four with 10.6 seconds left. As a result, Udoka had to bring the starters back in to close out the game.

Aaron Nesmith

Nesmith got a clean look at a corner three but missed it, and he struggled defensively, had two turnovers, and finished the game with a plus-minus rating of -14 in ten minutes of action.

Nesmith plays hard, and his lack of floor time may be in his head, but he's yet to prove to his head coach that he deserves a spot in the rotation, especially when Jaylen Brown returns. Speaking before the game, Ime Udoka sounded optimistic about Brown playing on Monday when the Celtics take on the Houston Rockets.

Despite not coasting to victory or being able to rest the starters once they got subbed out of the game, this was an almost entirely positive performance by the Celtics. They avoided an emotional letdown after Friday night's win over the Lakers; got off to a good start; and repeated the practices that help their offense perform at its best, making quick decisions, getting into the paint with regularity, and not falling in love with isolation attempts.

The Celtics have seemingly fixed their defense after struggling on that end to start the season; now, their offense appears to be following suit.