Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Bucks Christmas Matchup

From Giannis Antetokounmpo turning back the Timelord to his posterizing jam and Robert Williams making plays above the rim, here are the top five plays from the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks Christmas matchup.

Giannis Turns Back the Timelord, Then Gets the Finger Roll and the Foul

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes an excellent play on both ends. This author recommends that you pause the clip after the first two seconds. If you do, what you will see is that Giannis, coming over from the weak-side corner, has both feet on the ground as Robert Williams catches the lob for the alley-oop. While that would pose a problem for nearly everyone in the league, it's not an issue for the Greek Freak.

The two-time MVP blocks Williams' dunk attempt, then takes off down the court, leaping from just in front of the semi-circle below the foul line, finishing with a finger roll and drawing a foul on Marcus Smart. He missed the free throw, but that doesn't diminish, even slightly, how impressive this four-point swing was.

Marcus Smart Throws the Lob, Robert Williams Does the Rest

After Giannis makes a pair of free throws, Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka dials up a well-designed alley-oop to Robert Williams. The Timelord sells that he's screening for Jayson Tatum, then dives to the rim, and Smart's lob is right on the money. Williams does the rest, reaching out to finish off the alley-oop.

Robert Williams Rises for the Putback Dunk

Neither DeMarcus Cousins nor Antetokounmpo gets a body on Williams. That was a poor choice, and the Timelord makes them pay for it, rising to throw down the putback dunk.

Giannis Spins and Slams to Cap Off 17-Point Third Quarter

The Celtics willingly switch Juancho Hernangomez onto Giannis. Hernangomez did ok in that matchup on Saturday, but it still would've been best for Smart to fight through the minimal resistance provided by Pat Connaughton. Instead, Giannis gains a head of steam, spins, and slams over Hernangomez, capping off a 17-point third quarter for him.

Giannis' Rim Protection Helps the Bucks Seal the Win

Another terrific effort by Antetokounmpo. Tatum has a clear path to the rim, but with Giannis rotating over, he makes the correct read, shoveling the ball to Williams. The pass could've been a lob, but when he catches the ball, it looks like it's going to be an easy two points. Instead, Giannis elevates, denies the dunk, and the ball goes out off Williams with 7.3 seconds left and the Bucks ahead by two, helping them seal a win on Christmas.