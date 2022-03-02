The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

From an alley-oop to Robert Williams to a pair of Jayson Tatum highlights and Marcus Smart making multiple winning plays in the fourth quarter, here are the top five plays from Tuesday's game between the Celtics and Hawks.

Jaylen Brown Throws the Lob, Robert Williams Takes Care of the Rest

After Robert Williams blocked Trae Young's layup, Marcus Smart grabs the ball and quickly gets it ahead to Jaylen Brown, who dribbles between his legs a few times before using a right-to-left crossover to propel him into the paint. That forces Clint Capela to step up to halt his drive, allowing Robert Williams to get behind him. Brown throws the lob, and Williams elevates for the one-handed jam.

Jayson Tatum Feasts on Favorable Mismatch

Al Horford screens for Jayson Tatum to get Danilo Gallinari switched onto him. If you pause the video at the four-second mark, you can see how much torque Tatum gets from his lower half to thrust himself into the paint, separating from Gallinari before elevating for a mid-range jumper.

Jayson Tatum Cleans Up His Miss

Tatum's backing down Kevin Huerter, and when Gallinari comes over to double him, the three-time All-Star goes right by him and into a floater from the top half of the paint. His shot doesn't go down, but no one boxes him out, and Tatum extends his right arm and guides the ball through the net.

Marcus Smart Denies De'Andre Hunter at the Rim

The Hawks get a stop on defense, and when Bogdan Bogdanovic tracks down the long rebound, he lofts the ball ahead to Trae Young. Young's pass to De'Andre Hunter should result in two points at the rim, but it leads Hunter too far, and Grant Williams' contest forces Hunter to hold the ball. That buys time for Marcus Smart to join the mix, and the two-time All-Defensive First Team member thwarts Hunter's layup.

Another Winning Play from Marcus Smart

With Robert Williams closing in on him, Bogdanovic throws an errant pass to Hunter in the corner. When Hunter tries to keep the possession alive by getting the ball to Huerter on the left-wing, Smart rotates over to record the one-handed interception, then gets the ball to Grant Williams before crashing to the floor.

