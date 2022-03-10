The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hornets Game

From Marcus Smart closing out the first quarter in style to an alley-oop from Al Horford to Jayson Tatum, Smart's behind-the-back dish to Robert Williams, an emphatic rejection from the Timelord, and the best ball movement of the night netting Boston an open three, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Hornets.

Marcus Smart Spins, Scoops, and Scores High off the Glass

Marcus Smart closed out the opening frame in style, spinning past LaMelo Ball then dipping between Ball and Montrezl Harrell before flipping the ball in high off the glass.

Al Horford Throws the Lob, Jayson Tatum Takes Care of the Rest

After an errant kick-out pass from Mason Plumlee, who throws it wide of Terry Rozier, but he also probably wasn't expecting him to move inside the arc, Al Horford leads a 2-1 fast break. Stuck in a compromising situation, P.J. Washington doesn't stop the ball or defend against the threat of the lob, and Horford throws it up to Jayson Tatum, who finishes the alley-oop with a one-handed jam.

Marcus Smart Delivers Behind-the-Back Dish to Robert Williams

With Al Horford and Robert Williams setting high-ball screens for Marcus Smart, Boston's floor general has his choice of what direction to go in and wisely goes middle. He then holds the attention of P.J. Washington as Williams dives to the rim, getting there faster than Mason Plumlee. That prompts Smart to deliver a behind-the-back bounce pass to the Timelord for a layup plus the foul. Williams made the ensuing free throw, turning this into a three-point play.

Robert Williams Spikes Terry Rozier's Layup Attempt

Coming off a pindown from P.J. Washington, Terry Rozier splits Derrick White and Jaylen Brown and charges to the rim. But when he tries to do the same to get a layup between Grant and Robert Williams, the latter emphatically denies his layup attempt.

Beautiful Ball Movement Leads to an Open Three for Grant Williams

That play is the best example of ball movement from the Celtics on Wednesday.

Derrick White sees Marcus Smart in the corner the whole time. Mason Plumlee runs him off the three-point line, but since he doesn't close out, Smart drives baseline with ease; at this point, everyone on Charlotte is ball-watching. LaMelo Ball loses track of White, and Terry Rozier gets sealed by Jayson Tatum. Smart draws two, kicks to Grant Williams on the left-wing, and P.J. Washington initially closes to where Williams used to be, so he calls it off as Williams knocks down an open three.

