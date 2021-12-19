Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Knicks

Here are the top five plays from Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The selection features Josh Richardson paying homage to Steve Nash, a pair of pretty plays by Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle setting Kemba Walker up for a three, and Robert Williams throwing down an alley-oop.

Josh Richardson Takes a Circuitous Route to the Rim

A Steve Nashian type of play from Josh Richardson; driving, circling the basket, and curling back to the hoop, putting two points on the board with a scooping layup.

Jayson Tatum Gets Three Points the Old Fashion Way

Jayson Tatum attacks quickly off the catch, ripping the ball through, driving to his right, and then spinning towards the middle of the lane, drawing the foul on Evan Fournier and getting the shot to go down. Tatum also made the free throw to turn this into a three-point play.

Jayson Tatum Tightropes Baseline, Finishes with Nifty Reverse Layup

Tatum catches the ball in the corner, sizes up Kemba Walker, sees rim protector Nerlens Noel standing at the nail, and he tightropes the sideline, euro-stepping his way into a nifty reverse layup.

Julius Randle Sets Kemba Walker Up for Three

Shrewd play by Julius Randle, hunting Kemba Walker's defender, Jaylen Brown, leaving the ball for Walker with a between the legs bounce pass, and screening Brown to create an open three for him, which Walker knocks down.

Saturday's matchup between the Celtics and Knicks was a revenge game for Walker after the former traded him during the offseason. The four-time All-Star, who fell out of New York's rotation, but got this opportunity with the Knicks playing short-handed, responded with 29 points, making 5/11 threes, producing eight points at the free-throw line, and corralling six rebounds.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams Help Celtics Seal the Win

Marcus Smart comes off the screen from Tatum, and the latter then flares off a pick by Robert Williams, heading to the right wing. Noel takes a slight step up as Williams is diving to the rim. Smart gets into the paint, getting Noel's attention, making it that much easier for him and the Timelord to connect on the lob. The dunk put the Celtics up by seven with 3:14 left in the game, helping them clinch the victory.