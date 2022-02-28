The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pacers Game

The top five plays from Sunday's game between the Celtics and Pacers feature Daniel Theis spiking Malcolm Brogdon's layup off the backboard and Payton Pritchard beating the shot clock with a step-back three. There's also Tyrese Haliburton hitting a shot from the logo, Jaylen Brown weaving through three defenders for a layup, and Oshae Brissett getting the best of Theis.

Payton Pritchard's Step-Back Three as the Shot Clock Expires

Fresh off scoring 19 points and dishing out six assists against the Pistons, Payton Pritchard got off to a hot start on Sunday, draining back-to-back threes, including this step-back triple as the shot clock was expiring.

Daniel Theis Spikes Malcolm Brogdon's Layup

Playing the Robert Williams role as a free safety, Daniel Theis rotates to the rim as Williams initially heads towards Oshae Brissett at the top of the key, and the big man from Germany spikes Malcolm Brogdon's layup off the backboard.

Tyrese Haliburton, from the Logo

The Pacers shot a blistering 17/33 (51.5 percent) from beyond the arc, and their scorching hot performance from long range was exemplified by Tyrese Haliburton draining a three from the logo late in the first half.

Three Pacers Try to Stop Jaylen Brown, None Succeed

Robert Williams intercepts Buddy Hield's pass and immediately gets the ball to Jaylen Brown so he can attack in transition. Brown does just that, and Grant Williams shields off Hield, allowing him to continue building momentum. Brown takes advantage of that, going from an in-and-out dribble into a crossover to get by Oshae Brissett before finishing past the outstretched arm of Goga Bitadze.

Oshae Brissett Gets the Better of Daniel Theis

Oshae Brissett had a career-high six threes and a game-high 27 points. In the play above, he goes behind his back to separate from Daniel Theis, and when Theis returns to meet him at the rim, Brissett absorbs the contact and finishes through it, earning three points the old fashion way.