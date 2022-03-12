The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pistons Game

The top five plays from Friday's game between the Celtics and Pistons feature Marcus Smart and Robert Williams connecting for an alley-oop and Cory Joseph and Marvin Bagley doing the same. There's also Jerami Grant's emphatic jam, Jayson Tatum turning a steal into points at the other end, and Jaylen Brown's backdoor jam.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams Connect for a First-Quarter Alley-Oop

The miscommunication between Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph results in Marcus Smart being wide open as he gets to the three-point line. That get's the attention of the other three Pistons defenders, and Jerami Grant steps forward in case he has to pick up Smart on the drive. That allows Robert Williams to get behind Grant, and Smart throws him the lob for the dunk.

Cory Joseph Throws the Lob, Marvin Bagley Handles the Rest

First, Marvin Bagley sets a pindown for Jamorko Pickett. When Pickett comes up, quickly picking Derrick White before bolting to the left wing, Jaylen Brown switches onto Joseph, bumping White onto Pickett.

Bagley then screens for Joseph, and Brown fights over the top of it while Al Horford drops back to protect the rim. The problem is Bagley's behind him, and by not making contact with him, Bagley has an unobstructed path to the hoop, and he finishes the lob from Joseph with a one-handed jam.

Jerami Grant Rattles the Rim

After the turnover, the Pistons have a numbers advantage, with Derrick White the only defender already back for Boston. Joseph goes at him, pitches the ball back to Grant, and he rises for an emphatic two-handed dunk.

Jayson Tatum Gets the Steal and Three Points the Old Fashion Way

Jayson Tatum jumps the errant pass from Isaiah Livers, who throws the ball to Kelly Olynyk's inside shoulder when it should go to his outside. That allows Tatum to pick it off, and he pushes the pace, delivers a shoulder into Saddiq Bey to create separation, and his layup goes off the glass, then the rim, and it slowly falls through the hoop. Tatum then sank the free throw, turning this into a three-point play.

Jaylen Brown's Backdoor Jam

Tatum comes off a screen from Robert Williams, quickly swings him the ball at the top of the key, and Williams goes into a dribble handoff with Jaylen Brown. Except Brown sees Cade Cunningham top-siding him, and he heads backdoor for two points above the rim.

