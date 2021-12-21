Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Sixers
    From Aaron Nesmith's tomahawk jam to Jayson Tatum blocking Joel Embiid, a fast-break alley-oop, and Embiid delivering in the clutch, here are the top five plays from the Sixers' Win Over the Celtics.
    David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    Aaron Nesmith Ignites the Home Crowd

    Jayson Tatum denies Myles Powell at the rim, tipping the ball forward to fuel a fast break, a la Bill Russell. From there, Aaron Nesmith turns on the jets, getting by Matisse Thybulle, beating Joel Embiid to the rim, and throwing down a thunderous tomahawk dunk that ignited the crowd at the TD Garden.

    Jayson Tatum Swats Joel Embiid

    Joel Embiid attacks quickly off the catch, getting into the paint before Tatum can double team him. But when he arrives there, instead of curling to the rim, Embiid opts for a fadeaway. That decision came with Tatum by his right shoulder, well-positioned to block his shot.

    Jaylen Brown Goes Up Top to Marcus Smart

    Embiid loses the ball while driving to the rim, Tatum retrieves it, throws it ahead to Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart gets rewarded for flanking him on the opposite side of the court, finishing off the alley-oop.

    Joel Embiid Blocks Jaylen Brown's Sweeping Hook Shot

    Brown snakes the pick-and-roll, getting into the paint with ease and creating separation between him and Embiid. However, the latter gets the last laugh, blocking Brown's sweeping hook shot, something that rarely happens on that type of attempt.

    Joel Embiid Delivers in the Clutch

    As Smart comes to double-team him, Embiid dribbles into a step-back 17-foot jump shot from the corner; that's something the Celtics will happily accept. However, the Sixers' All-NBA center swishes the shot over Enes Freedom, putting Philadelphia ahead by four points with 12 seconds left. Embiid took over down the stretch, burying three-straight Sixers' baskets, including this one, to help them snap their three-game losing streak.

