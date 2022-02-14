Skip to main content
The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

From Marcus Smart's trick-shot layup to a pair of rack attacks by Jayson Tatum, an alley-oop to Robert Williams, and Jaylen Brown going coast-to-coast, these are the top five plays from the Celtics-Hawks game on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

From Marcus Smart's trick-shot layup to a pair of rack attacks by Jayson Tatum, an alley-oop to Robert Williams, and Jaylen Brown going coast-to-coast, these are the top five plays from the Celtics-Hawks game on Super Bowl Sunday.

From Marcus Smart's trick-shot layup to a pair of rack attacks by Jayson Tatum, an alley-oop to Robert Williams, and Jaylen Brown going coast-to-coast, these are the top five plays from the Celtics-Hawks game on Super Bowl Sunday.

Marcus Smart's Trick-Shot Layup

The Celtics turn a stop into a transition layup, as they quickly get the ball up the court with Derrick White taking one dribble, then throwing it ahead to Marcus Smart, who charges into Kevin Huerter's chest to draw a foul. But what makes this a highlight-reel play is he then proceeds to make a trick-shot layup, bringing the ball back to his right, fully extending his arm, and kissing it off the glass for two points.

Jayson Tatum Capitalizes on Second Chance

Jayson Tatum gets the long rebound after his missed three, then effortlessly shakes free of Bogdan Bogdanovic, and he goes through Hawks' center Onyeka Okongwu for the hoop plus the tax.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Robert Williams Throws Down Thunderous Alley-Oop from Derrick White

Robert Williams is hanging out at the three-point line, which makes it easy for Clint Capela to forget about him as he sees Derrick White driving to the rim.

The problem with that is Williams has no intention of staying there, and Capela turning his attention to protect the rim creates an opening for the Timelord to call for the lob as he heads to the hoop. White sees that and throws the lob, allowing Williams to take care of the rest.

Jaylen Brown's Coast-to-Coast Layup

Jaylen Brown flies down the floor in transition, shaking two defenders without needing to slow down en route to the rim. First, he hits Bogdan Bogdanovic with a mean combination move, going from an in-and-out dribble into a crossover. Then, he's going too fast, and he's too athletic for Danilo Gallinari to even get from the left-center of the restricted area to the right side to effect Brown's layup attempt.

Jayson Tatum Puts Exclamation Mark on Dominant Third Quarter

Tatum goes through Onyeka Okongwu, sending the Hawks' center to the floor before hanging on the rim to cap off a 16-point third quarter.

More Clemson

USATSI_17679533
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

just now
USATSI_17679587
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Hawks: Boston's Defense, Jayson Tatum's 38 Points Lead to Eighth-Straight Victory

13 hours ago
USATSI_17665484
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Nuggets Game

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17663788
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nuggets: Boston Steps Up in Crunch Time, Overcomes Rough Shooting Night

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_16960241
Top Stories

Celtics Sign Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet to Standard Contracts, Can Now Add Players Via 10-Day Deals

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_17564718
Top Stories

Brad Stevens Addresses Celtics' Motivations at the Deadline: 'We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term'

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_17364856
Top Stories

Celtics Bring Back Daniel Theis, Send Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando to Rockets

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17554297
Top Stories

Celtics Trade Josh Richardson, Protected 2022 first-round pick, Romeo Langford to Spurs for Derrick White

Feb 10, 2022