The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

From Marcus Smart's trick-shot layup to a pair of rack attacks by Jayson Tatum, an alley-oop to Robert Williams, and Jaylen Brown going coast-to-coast, these are the top five plays from the Celtics-Hawks game on Super Bowl Sunday.

Marcus Smart's Trick-Shot Layup

The Celtics turn a stop into a transition layup, as they quickly get the ball up the court with Derrick White taking one dribble, then throwing it ahead to Marcus Smart, who charges into Kevin Huerter's chest to draw a foul. But what makes this a highlight-reel play is he then proceeds to make a trick-shot layup, bringing the ball back to his right, fully extending his arm, and kissing it off the glass for two points.

Jayson Tatum Capitalizes on Second Chance

Jayson Tatum gets the long rebound after his missed three, then effortlessly shakes free of Bogdan Bogdanovic, and he goes through Hawks' center Onyeka Okongwu for the hoop plus the tax.

Robert Williams Throws Down Thunderous Alley-Oop from Derrick White

Robert Williams is hanging out at the three-point line, which makes it easy for Clint Capela to forget about him as he sees Derrick White driving to the rim.

The problem with that is Williams has no intention of staying there, and Capela turning his attention to protect the rim creates an opening for the Timelord to call for the lob as he heads to the hoop. White sees that and throws the lob, allowing Williams to take care of the rest.

Jaylen Brown's Coast-to-Coast Layup

Jaylen Brown flies down the floor in transition, shaking two defenders without needing to slow down en route to the rim. First, he hits Bogdan Bogdanovic with a mean combination move, going from an in-and-out dribble into a crossover. Then, he's going too fast, and he's too athletic for Danilo Gallinari to even get from the left-center of the restricted area to the right side to effect Brown's layup attempt.

Jayson Tatum Puts Exclamation Mark on Dominant Third Quarter

Tatum goes through Onyeka Okongwu, sending the Hawks' center to the floor before hanging on the rim to cap off a 16-point third quarter.