The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Heat Game

From Boston turning stops into points to Marcus Smart making the play of the game, Jaylen Brown's fancy finish in transition, and Daniel Theis guiding in a one-handed alley-oop through contact, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's game between the Celtics and Heat.

Celtics Convert a Stop at One End into Points at the Other

Payton Pritchard picks off Max Strus' pass intended for Kyle Lowry, and he gets the ball ahead to Jaylen Brown. The Celtics have a three-on-one and go tic-tac-toe, moving the ball from Brown to Marcus Smart to Jayson Tatum for the layup.

Marcus Smart Makes the Play of the Game

It's a great effort from Strus to save the ball to P.J. Tucker, but Smart jumps in front of the bounce pass to Lowry, and then he delivers a behind-the-back dish to Tatum for two.

Smart's Steal Turns to a Tatum Dunk

Again, it's the Celtics turning an errant throw from the Heat into points at the other end. Lowry's pass is behind Dewayne Dedmon and goes right to Smart. He delivers a through ball to Tatum, and he euro-steps his way into a dunk.

Jaylen Brown Scores in Style

Brown comes back to grab the rebound off the missed three from Duncan Robinson. Then, he attacks in transition with a subtle in-and-out dribble as he builds momentum and goes past Herro, switching hands and using the rim as a shield, finishing with a reverse layup off the glass.

Derrick White Throws the Lob, Daniel Theis Takes Care of the Rest

Daniel Theis clears out Duncan Robinson, giving Derrick White a runway to the paint; when White gets there, Dewayne Dedmon steps up, and he throws the lob to Theis, who guides the ball in off the glass with one hand.

